Joan Patricia Pressler

Joan Patricia (née Rusch) Pressler of Southold became another angel in heaven on July 3, 2017, at the age of 79.

Joan was born in Brooklyn Sept. 28, 1937, to Helen and Henry Rusch. Joan was raised in Valley Stream and graduated from West Hempstead High School in 1955.

She married the love of her life, Edmund Pressler, on June 22, 1957. He predeceased her on April 12, 2016. They raised their family in Massapequa before moving out to their home in Southold in 1981. Together they had four children, Michael (Allison), of Aquebogue; Jim, of Southold; Ric (Theresa), of Southold; and Lauren (Frank) Kruszeski of Southold. Joan was the proud grandmother of seven: Richard, Brian, Emily, Melissa, Jennifer, Robert and Max. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Walter, of North Bellmore, and Bob, of Jupiter, Fla.; and an aunt, Patricia Whitney of Ocean, N.J., who was more her sister. She also leaves behind three nephews and two nieces, along with many cousins and friends.

Joan loved life. She was everybody’s “Mom.” Anytime you needed an ear or a shoulder to lean on, you could always count on Joan.

Joan and Ed were the owners of Pastimes Antiques in Southold for about 35 years. The shop is where she would love to talk to all who came in. And she loved to talk! She had so many friends that have had an impact on her life, as well as her family members’ lives. We know she will be sorely missed.

Joan and Ed did everything together, from running the antique store to going fishing and traveling. They loved to travel to Hawaii and Florida.

Joan enjoyed caring for her African violets and orchids. She loved to be around family and friends. There was always laughter to be heard and food to be eaten. Not a day went by that these words were not said: “I love you … I love you more.”

The family received an outpouring of support from family and friends on July 6. She was laid to rest July 7 at St. Patrick R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

The family has requested that any memorial donations be sent to an organization close to your heart.

