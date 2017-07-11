Donald Irving Scholtz of Laurel, 64, passed away peacefully July 6, 2017, after a short illness.

Born March 25, 1953, he was the son of the late Irving J. Scholtz and is survived by his loving mother, Eleanor (Bulak) Scholtz of Riverhead; his sister, Diane Collins of Aquebogue; his life partner and “everything,” Beverly Wowak; and his children, Corinne and James Barkan of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., James Scholtz of Manhattan, Christopher and Heather Scholtz and their daughters, Victoria and Nora, of Mattituck, and Joshua Scholtz and his fiancée, Meredith Stevenot of Jamesport. He is also survived by Amy Wowak and Cary Kung of Brooklyn, Valerie and Kevin Pettit and son, Blake, of Wading River, and Jillian Wowak of Manhattan. Additionally, he is survived by his two nieces, Ruthann and Ray Gagliano and Kerin and Brian Voytek.

A graduate of Southampton College, Donald studied accounting and was a manager at Mattituck Inlet and Marina, where he worked for over 40 years. He proudly maintained the Scholtz family home of four generations. Donald was very active in his children’s lives, including Boy Scouts, coaching soccer, family vacations, hiking and camping. His hobbies were astronomy, building model rockets, airplanes and trains.

He will be remembered by a large, loving extended family.

The family received visitors July 9 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. where a funeral service took place.

The family requests donations in Donald’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS.org.

Please share a memory with the family at tuthillfh.com.

