Update: Man charged with murder after strangling Greenport woman

(Update: Tuesday 8 p.m.): A 23-year-old man accused of strangling a Greenport woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, according to a Suffolk police press release.

Jaime DeLeon-Tino was arrested on Osborne Avenue in Riverhead shortly before 2:10 p.m., police said.

Southold police found Michelle Schiavoni, 27, dead in her home at 325 Second Street around 10 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Neighbors told The Suffolk Times that police officers arrived in the area around 2 a.m. Monday and remained on scene until Tuesday morning.

Mr. DeLeon-Tino will be held overnight at Southold police headquarters and arraigned Wednesday at Southold Town Justice Court, police said.

Another man, Esvin Rolando Escobar of Greenport, was arrested last summer after he reportedly slashed two people with a machete at the same home, according to a previous report.

No other details about the homicide investigation were immediately available.

Check back for an update.

Original story:

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a Greenport woman whose body was found inside a home on Second Street Monday night, police confirmed Tuesday.

“Southold Town police found a woman dead inside a home on Second Street in Greenport last night and her death has been determined to be criminal in nature,” Suffolk County Police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement. “Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.”

Residents who live on Second Street told The Suffolk Times that police officers arrived in the area around 2 a.m. and remained on scene until Tuesday morning.

“We did initiate a death investigation last evening at a residence in Greenport which was quickly turned over to SCPD Homicide,” Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said in an email. “They are handling the release of all information.”

The exact address of the home hasn’t been released. Suffolk police declined to immediately provide any other details about the investigation.

Additional reporting by Rachel Siford

