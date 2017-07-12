Beachgoers pull unconscious man from Sound off Cutchogue

An unconscious man was pulled out of Long Island Sound off Cutchogue Wednesday afternoon by bystanders who spotted him from the beach, according to the Cutchogue Fire Department.

The bystanders pulled the man, who was laying face down, from the water and began performing CPR until first responders arrived shortly after noon, according to assistant chief Amos Meringer. Southold Town police and the Cutchogue Fire Department both responded to the beach at the end of Duck Pond Road. A Southold officer also performed CPR until paramedics arrived, according to a police press release.

It’s unclear whether the man had regained consciousness before being rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Officials did not know exactly how long the man had been in the water.

Further details were not immediately available and a police press release at 2 p.m. did not indicate the man’s condition.

A Cutchogue man was pulled to safety in the same location after falling out of a kayak two weeks ago.

Photo caption: Ambulances on scene from the Cutchogue Fire Department Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

