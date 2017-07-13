Longtime Greenport resident William S. Pruitt died July 11 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. He was 80.

The son of Carlton and Grace Pruitt, he was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Tangier Island, Va.

Mr. Pruitt earned his GED and served in the the U.S. Navy for four years.

For 35 years, he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Plum Island.

On July 18, 1965, he married Beverly Andrews at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Mr. Pruitt was a 47-year member of Standard Hose Co. 4 in Greenport.

Mr. Pruitt is survived by his wife, of Greenport; his daughters, Claudia Berry of Mattituck and Michelle Pruitt of Summerville, S.C.; his son, Brian, of Whitman, Mass.; sister, Rose Sharpless of Princess Anne, Md.; brothers, Johnny, of Princess Anne and Richard and Carl of Tangier Island and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Elwood, Fred and Gary.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Standard Hose Company4 in Greenport.

