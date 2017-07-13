Baseball: Greenport getting a taste of college ball

College baseball is coming to Greenport High School.

The North Fork Ospreys and Long Island Road Warriors, both of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, will play each other on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the school. A free baseball clinic for school-age children will be held at 2 p.m. There is no charge to attend the game.

The Ospreys regular home games are at Cochran Park in Peconic.

The Road Warriors are managed by former Major League Baseball player Neal Heaton. Over his 12 years in MLB, Heaton played for the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Montreal Expos, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees.

