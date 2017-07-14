Manhattan Film Institute to debut 25 films in Greenport

About 50 aspiring actors, directors and screenwriters will debut the results of the hard work they’ve done over the past two weeks with the Manhattan Film Institute.

The students spent two weeks in Greenport collaborating to create 25 short films. The program is in its sixth year on the North Fork and this is the first year MFI is operating as a not-for-profit organization in order to provide more scholarships to local East End students, according to a press release.

There is no age limit for the program, but spokesman John Williams said most participants are just starting their careers or are using the program to get into acting and film colleges. Students come from all over the world and the program covers all aspects of filmmaking — such as acting, directing, camera work and lighting — depending on what they chose to focus on.

The program started July 2 and concludes this weekend with screenings open to community members. “My Name is Doris” will be shown Thursday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Peconic Landing. “Guide to Recognizing your Saints” will be shown at the same location at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. After each film, there will be a question-and-answer session with the director.

On Sunday, July 16, starting at 10 a.m., all 25 short films created this summer by MFI students will premiere at the Greenport Theatre. All three days of screenings are free.

Mr. Williams said he expects a big crowd on Sunday.

