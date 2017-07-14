Greenport man arrested again in Mitchell Park after urinating near carousel

A Greenport man who was charged with having an open alcoholic container in Mitchell Park earlier this month was arrested Wednesday night after an officer observed him urinating near the carousel, according to a Southold police press release issued Friday.

Haywood Reed, 59, urinated “in close proximity to the carousel with several adults and children nearby” around 6:15 p.m. and “his conduct was found to be offensive,” the release states.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

Mr. Reed was arrested July 2 after police observed him in possession of an open alcoholic container three times and “causing disturbances throughout Greenport Village and was told to go home after being issued each ticket,” a report states. Around 12:20 p.m. in the village parking lot on Adams Street, Mr. Reed was in possession of an open car of Natural Ice, officials said.

On July 5, Mr. Reed was in possession of an open container of alcohol around 7:30 a.m. in Mitchell Park and arrested, police said.

