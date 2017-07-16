Peconic Landing honored for its Community life app

Peconic Landing won Innovation of the Year award for the second consecutive year from LeadingAge New York for its Community Life App.

The award recognizes organizations that improve the quality of life and access of services for seniors. The app was originally launched in November 2016 and was described as a “go-to guide” for everything in the Peconic Landing community by streamlining communication efforts.

The app offers features to the Greenport retirement community like information about arts and leisure events, dining options and a list of important phone numbers, among others. Residents can find the app by searching Peconic Landing in the app store on their iPhone or Android.

“What we created is a custom tool that allows members to plan their day,” Patricia Lutzky, vice president of resident services, said in a press release. “Providing information on everything from wellness classes and meal menus, to a messaging system for contacting different departments.”

The app was designed by Peconic Landing’s communications specialist Mia Carroll.

“With the influx of baby boomers, we had to adapt to the changing needs of our members who wanted to have access to information at any time,” Ms. Carroll said in a press release. “Our members took to the app immediately. They are engaged and use many of its unique features daily.”

Upwards of 350 people have downloaded the app and residents have used it to submit more than 500 work orders, 35 transportation requests and 70 member leave requests, according to Peconic Landing.

Members use the app to stay connected to events in their community.

“Having the calendar of events on the app gives me the flexibility to check on what’s happening each day by simply looking at my phone or iPad,” said resident Dr. Jan Harting-McChesney.

Last year, Peconic Landing won the same award for its Music by the Bedside program with East End Arts, that allowed students and performers to visit residents and perform for them once a month.

Photo caption: Mia Carroll, Peconic Landing’s communications specialist, and Gregory Garrett, the EVP/administrator of Health Services, receive the award at the 2017 LeadingAge New York Summit held at Peconic Landing in June. (Credit: Peconic Landing)

