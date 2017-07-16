Cops: Felony charges for men who threw rock through window in Southold

Two Southold residents are facing felony charges after they were observed throwing a rock through a window at a home on Soundview Avenue in the hamlet, town police said.

After officers located them nearby, the men, Victor Perez, 24, and Skye McHugh, 19, were charged with second-degree attempted burglary, a felony, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Mr. Perez and Mr. McHugh were held overnight at Southold Town police headquarters for a Sunday morning arraignment.

Police were alerted to the incident by a neighbor of the victim, who saw Mr. Perez and Mr. McHugh throw the rock through the window. When the neighbor confronted them, the men ran away.

Comments

comments