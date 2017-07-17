David Owen Edwards of Ridge died July 11, 2017 at Stony Brook University Hospital after a 2 ½ year illness. He was 61.

Born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport Dec. 24, 1955, to Sarah Lee (Waller) and Charles West Edwards, he was a graduate of Greenport High School.

David served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1977 and was a retired professional truck driver with Suffolk Transportation and Home Depot.

David was a member of Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport and served on the trustee board and in the male chorus.

Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline A. Edwards (née Fields), whom he married on June 29, 1991 at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church; a daughter, Yolanda Edwards of Raleigh, N.C. and siblings, Charles Allen (Denise) Edwards of Greenport, Jean D. Edwards of Riverhead, Charlene Edwards of Fort Washington, Md. and Sharon (Craig) Stephens of Upper Marlboro, Md. and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and in-laws.

The family received friends July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Homegoing services will be celebrated at 11 a.m,. Monday, July 17, at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. Interment will follow at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations to Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in support of their Sunday School would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

