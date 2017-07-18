Spencer Baldwin Terry Jr, age 87, a resident of Washington, N.C. died July 4, 2017, at his home.

Mr. Terry was born in Weatherfield, Conn., May 30, 1930, to Spencer Baldwin Terry and Ruth Wood Terry.

Mr. Terry served as a corporal in the U.S. Air Force from 1947 to 1951. He spent most of his career in the oil and gas industry and as a part-time delivery driver.

He was passionate about traveling, painting, and writing and was proud to have become a published author in his retirement. Having never met a stranger, he had a willingness to help anyone in need regardless of their circumstances.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Beverly Ann Terry. In addition to his wife survivors include three sons, David Terry and wife, Joanna, of Long Island, Spencer Baldwin Terry III of Greenville, N.C. and Matthew Mark Terry of Washington, N.C.; three daughters, Christy Lynn Simmons of Edmond, Okla., Mindy Ann Shimanek and husband, Kevin, of Enid, Okla. and Candy Renee Prince and husband, Rodney, of Monroe, N.C., and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his two nieces, Karen Gamm and Diana Whitsit Alford and her daughter, Stephanie, of Orient, who knew him as “Uncle Dae.” He is preceded in death by three sisters, Hope Terry Gillespie, Constance Terry, and Hortense Prince Spencer.

A private ceremony will be held for the family and close friends at the Terry Family Cemetery in Orient.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern NC Chapter 3739 National Drive, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27612 or to American Cancer Society, McConnell RAAB Hope Lodge, 930-A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Terry family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments