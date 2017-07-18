Kristin Ingrid Schiller Strebel passed away at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, N.C., June 21, 2017. She was 56.

She is survived by her father, John Schiller of North Carolina; mother, Elise Hafiz of Pennsylvania; sister, Lauren, and brother-in-law, Tom Baker, of New Jersey; two uncles; three aunts; six cousins; three nephews; and many friends.

She was born Aug. 25, 1961, in New York City. Kristin lived and worked in North Carolina for many years. After moving back to Long Island, she was a valued employee at East End Eye Associates in Riverhead.

Kristin was smart, warm and funny and had a great sense of humor. She had a smile that would light up a room. She lived for her beloved animals. She adored Mattituck because of her childhood memories and the grandparents and family that lived there.

Memorial donations may be made to scripps.edu/research/pearsonctr/ or niaaa.nih.gov/about-niaaa/our-work/donations-niaaa.

