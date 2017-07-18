Gloria Hallas-Bolling of Mattituck died July 16, 2017. She was 78.

Born June 16, 1939, in Greenport to Susan (Bush) and James Peter Hallas, she attended Greenport Schools. In 1976, she married Waddie Bolling and together they made their home in Mattituck for many years.

For 25 years, she was employed at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport as a member of the housekeeping staff. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and tending to her flower garden.

Surviving are her husband Waddie; son, Jon Hallas of Mattituck and sister Helen (Tom) Fox of Mattituck; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 21, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

