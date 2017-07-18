Wedding: Sarah Conlin and Jeffery Wong

Sarah Conlin and Jeffery Wong were married April 22 at St. Charles Borromeo R.C. Church of Meredith, N.H., officiated by the Rev. Msg. Gerald Belanger. A reception followed in the Winnipesaukee Ballroom at Church Landing in Meredith for family and friends.

Sarah is the daughter of Suzanne and Stephen Conlin of Cutchogue. Her matron of honor was Kiley Stewart of San Diego. Bridesmaids were her sisters-in-law Kelsea Conlin of San Diego and Emily Wong of Millington, N.J., and sorority sisters Britney Atwater of Worcester, Mass., and Brianna Goncalves of Rye, N.H.

Jeffery is the son of Claudia Mott of Millington, N.J. and Wilson Wong of Bound Brook, N.J. Brother of the groom Andrew Wong of Orlando, Fla., served as best man. Longtime friend Jonny Giordano of Millington, N.J., brother-in-law Steve Conlin of San Diego and fraternity brothers Steve Oliveira of Lakeville, Mass., and Nick Tosi of New Haven, Conn., were groomsmen.

Following a honeymoon in the Bahamas, the couple resides in Newmarket, N.H.

