Cops: Vehicle in Laurel destroyed by fire

A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was destroyed by fire in Laurel Tuesday night, Southold Town police said. The Mattituck Fire Department along with police responded to the report of a vehicle fire at a Peconic Bay Boulevard home just past 8 p.m., police said.

The Jetta was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene, police said. The fire damaged a nearby parked 2003 Honda CRV and an Elite Craft boat.

Firefighters put out the fire without incident and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Photo credit: Google Maps

