A glass window at the entry of the Mattituck Handy Pantry was damaged Wednesday afternoon when a driver accidentally drove forward from a parking spot into the building.

No injuries were reported, according to Southold Town police, and no charges were expected.

The sedan suffered damage to the front end. The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m.

Photo credit: A Southold police officer assess the damage to the sedan in the parking lot of the Mattituck Handy Pantry. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

Comments

comments