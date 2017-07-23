Engagement: Fred Carter and Chelsea Michalek

Fred and Martha Carter of Mattituck have announced the engagement of their son Fred to Chelsea Michalek, daughter of Gary and Becky Michalek of Winnetka, Ill.

Fred and Chelsea both graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., where they met. Fred graduated from Lehigh’s College of Arts and Sciences and later received master’s degrees in technical entrepreneurship and mechanical engineering, also from Lehigh. Chelsea received a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh’s College of Business and Economics.

Fred and Chelsea reside in Chicago, where Fred is employed by Sciaky Inc. as a research and development process engineer. Chelsea is employed at Ernst & Young as an event and meeting planner.

An August 2018 wedding is planned in Chicago.

