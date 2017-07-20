Town Board backs grant application for purchase of Orient church

The Southold Town Board approved a resolution Tuesday to endorse Oysterponds Historical Society’s application for a grant that would aid in its goal of purchasing the Orient United Methodist Church property on Village Lane.

The historical society hopes to preserve the church, which currently carries a $950,000 price tag. The Peconic Land Trust has agreed to front the funds for the purchase and give OHS three years to repay the money.

OHS is seeking a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation under the Environmental Protection Fund. The maximum grant award is $500,000.

Bob Hanlon, president of the Orient Association, said Tuesday that $100,000 has already been raised for the project.

[email protected]

Comments

comments