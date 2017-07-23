Achievements: Dean’s list honors and graduations

Alyssa Knoernschild of Peconic has graduated from the Davis School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California with a master’s degree in nutrition, healthspan and longevity.

• The following local students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Harrison Forte of Cutchogue, who is studying environmental science; Christopher Mehalakes of Laurel (mechanical engineering technology); Adam Hicks of Mattituck (electrical engineering); and Nina Lentini of Mattituck (film and animation).

• Mary Creedon of Greenport has made the spring semester dean’s list at Providence College in Rhode Island, where she is majoring in quantitative economics and sustainability.

• Nicholas Van Mater of Southold has earned a place on the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Hartford (Conn.), where he is a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering.

• Maegan Welch of Greenport has graduated from Buffalo State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education.

• Sarah Perry of Southold has been named to the spring dean’s list at Purchase (N.Y.) College, where she is studying arts management and economics. She has made the dean’s list there for four consecutive semesters.

• Three local students have made the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY/Oswego: sophomore Lillianna Kiel of Mattituck, a creative writing major; junior Christian Van Cleef of Orient (software engineering); and junior Kirk Smith of Southold (business administration).

• Emily Pressler of Southold has been named to the spring president’s list at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

