The Southold Town Highway Department will pave Old Jule Lane in Mattituck beginning at 6 a.m. Monday. Highway Superintendent Vincent Orlando said the paving will be done on the west portion of the road to minimize disruption for people leaving for work.

At around noon when that project is completed, the Highway Department will begin paving on New Suffolk Avenue beginning on Main Road eastbound toward New Suffolk.

Residents should seek alternative routes.

Photo credit: Google Maps

