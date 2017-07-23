Southold Blotter: Laurel man’s car impounded after DWI arrest

A Laurel man was arrested driving while intoxicated charges around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday on Sound Avenue in Mattituck. Manuel Lazaro, 35, was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be intoxicated, the report stated. His vehicle was impounded due to a prior DWI conviction, officials said.

• A Greenport man was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday for being in possession of a lit marijuana cigarette in plain view, police said. Gregory Vankesteren, 23, was arrested near the Greenport train station and charged with criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, police said.

• A Riverhead teenager driving a Ford sedan crashed head-on into a Chevrolet sedan on Peconic Bay Boulevard last Wednesday around 6 p.m., injuring five people, according to an accident report.

The 17-year-old girl driving the Ford dropped her cell phone and swerved into oncoming traffic as she tried to pick it up, according to the report. The Chevrolet, driven by a 44-year-old Virginia man, was eastbound on Peconic Bay Boulevard just west of Bray Avenue, according to the report.

The occupants of both vehicles, including the drivers, were transported to local hospitals, police said. Their conditions were not available.

• A Southold man reported several items stolen from his detached garage on Saturday around 10:30 a.m., police said. The missing items included fishing rods and reels and a Honda generator, the report stated.

• A Cutchogue man became irate last Thursday around 12:30 p.m. when he was told the seat where he planned to sit for lunch at the Human Resource Center in Mattituck was already taken, according to a police report. The man got into verbal arguments with patrons but eventually calmed down and left, the report said.

No charges were filed.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

