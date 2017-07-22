Mattituck alumni celebrate at first-ever all-class reunion: Photos

The first-ever all-class reunion for Mattituck High School drew more than 100 alumni over two days of festivities this weekend.

Organizers said more people than expected showed up at The Crazy Fork restaurant Friday night for a pig roast. On Saturday, they reconvened at Veterans Beach for a family barbecue with chicken, burgers, salads and more.

Alumni ranged back as far as the ’50s.

Denise Geis and Michael Sanchez led the organizing efforts and Eric Hubbard, ’83, — a former standout long jumper and triple jumper on Mattituck’s track team — manned the grill Saturday. The hope is for the all-class reunion, which featured items and food donated from local businesses, to become a tradition every other year similar to Greenport High School’s all-class reunion.

See photos below:

Comments

comments