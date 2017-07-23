Cops: Riverhead woman suffers laceration while climbing on boat

A 23-year-old Riverhead woman suffered a laceration to her leg from a boat’s outboard motor as she climbed the swim ladder Saturday afternoon, according to Southold Town police.

The boat was anchored in Robins Island Cove when the accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was transported back to shore by the boat’s operator and owner, who were both also 23. Police and the Southold Bay Constables responded to the New Suffolk Boat Ramp where the victim was brought back.

The Cutchogue Fire Department responded and transported her to Peconic Bay Medical Center. An update on her condition was not immediately available.

Before the woman was transported back to shore, nearby boaters came to her aid and helped tie a tourniquet around her leg, according to a witness.

