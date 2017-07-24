William R. Killian Jr. of Patchogue died suddenly at his home July 21, 2017. Formerly of Mattituck, he was 62.

Born in New York City Sept. 27, 1954, to Margaret M. (Joyce) and William R. Killian, he was raised in East Meadow.

In 1971, the family moved to Mattituck where he graduated from Mattituck High School.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his sister Peggy Killian of Southold; brother, Charlie Killian of East Quogue and nieces, Krista Maldonado, Heather Killian and Courtney Killian and a great-niece, Michaela.

Bill’s family has chosen to remember his life privately.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments