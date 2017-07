Norman “Deke” Waterhouse of Southold died suddenly July 22, 2017, at the age of 68.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Words of Remembrance will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial donations to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971 would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

