Arlene Sullivan of Cutchogue, a retired buyer for the Naval Exchange, world traveler, and avid gardener died peacefully July 22, 2017 on Long Island at the age of 87.

Arlene was the devoted wife of the late John Sullivan and daughter of Stanley and Josephine Waloski.

Arlene will be remembered for the magnificent dahlias that she raised and shared with friends and family. Arlene was outspoken and honest. Her family mourns the passing of this feisty lady.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

