Update: Power restored in Greenport Village

(Update 5:30 p.m.) Power has been restored to the Greenport Village area, officials confirmed Monday night.

“All power was restored approximately 4 p.m.,” village administrator Paul Pallas said. “It was a primary wire that had come in contact with a crossarm pole.”

The outage lasted a few hours Monday afternoon.

Original story:

A portion of Main Street in Greenport Village remains without power as of Monday afternoon, village administrator Paul Pallas has confirmed.

Mr. Pallas said workers are investigating what caused the outage, which was reported around 1:30 p.m., and crews are currently patrolling the area. Outages were also reported on Sterling Avenue and North Street.

