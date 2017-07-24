Former Southold resident Helen Goldsmith Beebe of Calverton died suddenly July 20. She was 91.
Arrangements are pending and are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.
A complete obituary will follow.
Winifred B. Riches of Laurel died at her home July 23, 2017, at the age of 104. She was the…
Arlene Sullivan of Cutchogue, a retired buyer for the Naval Exchange, world traveler, and avid gardener died peacefully July 22,…
Norman "Deke" Waterhouse of Southold died suddenly July 22, 2017, at the age of 68.