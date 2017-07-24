Winifred B. Riches of Laurel died at her home July 23, 2017, at the age of 104. She was the widow of Thomas J. Riches who died on Jan. 11, 1992.

Ms. Riches was an avid bridge player, golfer and member of the Senior Citizens Club and Columbiettes of the Marian Council of the Knights of Columbus in Cutchogue.

The family will receive visitorsSunday, July 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

