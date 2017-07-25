Kristin Ingrid Schiller Strebel passed away June 21, 2017, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, N.C. She was 56.

She is survived by her father, John Schiller of North Carolina; mother, Elise Hafiz of Pennsylvania; sister Lauren and brother-in-law Tom Baker of New Jersey; aunts, uncles and cousins from the Schiller, Digons and Ulmet families; her Strebel nephews and her dear friend Phyllis.

Kris was born on Aug. 25, 1961, in New York City. She lived and worked in North Carolina for many years.

After moving back to Long Island, Kris was a valued employee at East End Eye Associates in Riverhead.

Kristin was smart, warm, and funny and had a great sense of humor. She had a smile that would light up a room. She lived for her beloved animals. She adored Mattituck because of her childhood memories and the grandparents and family that lived there.

In the words of a former boss and friend, “Kristin was everything you could ever dream of having not just in an employee but in a human being. Her heart, her wit, her passion, her amazing intellect, her empathy, her laid back aura were just some of her many special “gifts” to us. My heart breaks for everyone because she should have been here with friends and family for many more years to come.”

This is a paid notice.

