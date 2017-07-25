Robert H. Rogers of East Marion died July 22 in New York. He was 71.

The son of Henry and Kathryn Kane Rogers, he was born Nov. 23, 1945, in New York.

He earned a master’s degree and served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a Vietnam Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post in Southold.

Family members said he loved boating and fishing, and achieved his dream of living near the water after moving with his wife, Maureen, to East Marion in 2014. He was also an avid gardener and horticulturist. In addition, he was a linguist, whose favorite phrase was “Illegitmi Non Carborundum,” Latin for “Don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife, Maureen, of East Marion; daughters Christine Rogers Saenz of Centereach and Allison Rogers Chimienti of Glen Cove; his son, Robert, of Miller Place and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at St Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Richard Hoerning. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, 51655 Route 25, Southold, NY 11971.

