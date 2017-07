Ivy F. deLutio of Greenport died July 24. She was 94.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Burial at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments