Virginia J. Smith of Riverhead died July 25 at her home. She was 99.

The daughter of Joseph and Nelle Baker, she was born Oct. 11, 1917, in Brooklyn.

She was a retired teacher, previously teaching in Pawling, N.Y.

Ms. Smith was a member of the Legion of Mary, the Retired Teachers Association, League of Women Voters, Ladies of the Moose, a volunteer with the Riverhead Senior Center and AARP and served as a 4-H leader, Eucharistic minister and CCD teacher.

Predeceased by her husband, Albert, in 1986, Ms. Smith is survived by her children, Walter, of Maryland, Gail Rampolla, of Brewster, N.Y., Lance, of Florida, Ginny Naugles of Riverhead and Albert of Miller Place; sisters Muriel Groneman of Riverhead and Delores Bennison of Port Jefferson; brother Bill Baker of Williston Park; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brother Joseph Baker and sister Bernice Cordes.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.

