Dem candidate raises $100,000 in first week to run against Zeldin

Perry Gershon of East Hampton filed paperwork July 15 to run against Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin for New York’s 1st Congressional District in 2018.

The Democrat announced that he has raised more than $100,000 in the first week since the filing. All of the money came from individual donors, not from political action committees, according to a press release.

“I’m thrilled with the support I’ve received for my candidacy in the first week and I remain confident that I can garner the financial support necessary to hold Lee Zeldin accountable,” Mr. Gershon said in the release.

Mr. Gershon, 55, is not a career politician. He opened a sports bar at age 23 and worked in commercial real estate for over 25 years. A 22-year Suffolk County resident, he and his wife, Lisa, have two college-aged sons. He says he is running in this election to fight against health care being taken away from Americans and to “restore the middle class.”

“This campaign is about raising wages and improving health care for the people of Long Island and they are fired up and ready to fight back,” Mr. Gershon said. “Zeldin has put his own interests and special interests first for too long. He isn’t fighting for the middle class, but I will.”

Mr. Gershon is expected to officially announce his candidacy later this summer, but does not have a specific date yet.

[email protected]

Courtesy photo: Perry Gershon

