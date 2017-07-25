Cops: Driver loses control of car on Route 48 in Southold

A westbound car on Route 48 in Southold collided with another vehicle Tuesday after the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency and lost control, according to Southold Town police.

Injuries related to the crash near Boisseau Avenue all appeared to be minor, police said. The vehicle that was struck had three people in it, police said.

The Southold Fire Department responded to the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. No charges were expected, police said.

Both vehicles were cleared from the road by about 6 p.m.

Photo credit: Kelly Zegers

