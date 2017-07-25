Irwin R. Kaplan, a resident of Brooklyn Heights and Southold, died July 16, 2017, at the age of 81.

Irwin was born in Brooklyn to Harry and Ann Kaplan June 10, 1936. He was a graduate of Boys High. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, attended Brooklyn College and went on to earn a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

Irwin was a distinguished attorney for 53 years. He began his career as a trial attorney and continued practicing, specializing in personal injury. He was proud to have worked side-by-side with his son for the past 10 years at his practice.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 41 years, Ceil (née Pace); son Cary; daughter-in-law, Audrey; grandchildren, Kayla and Dylan; and sister, Bonnie Waldman. He was predeceased by his son Jamie and a brother, Paul.

Irwin’s passions included traveling with his wife, as well as flying and boating. Above all, Irwin will be remembered for his generous heart, his kind and warm personality and his ability to make people laugh.

Services took place July 19 in Brooklyn. Burial followed at Moravian Cemetery in Todt Hill, Staten Island.

This is a paid notice.

