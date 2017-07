The Southold Town Highway Department on Thursday will pave New Suffolk Avenue just past Marratooka Lane going east toward New Suffolk until Blossom Bend in Mattituck. The work is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m.

Around noon, the second phase of paving will begin on Wickham Avenue between Mill Lane and Route 48, also in Mattituck.

Residents are encouraged to find alternate routes.

