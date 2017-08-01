Susan H. Sargent died peacefully at home July 22, 2017, in Townshend, Vt. at the age of 63, with her husband Chris Robison by her side. She fought a two-year battle with cancer with courage, grace and humor.

Susan was born Sept. 1, 1953, in Wilmington, Del. to Epes W. Sargent and Gloria M.(Jones) Sargent. She grew up in Southold, and graduated class of 1971 from Southold High School, where she continued to have many friends and loved returning to South Harbor Beach whenever she could.

Although she left us too soon, her adventurous spirit helped her live a full and interesting life. At a young age she hitchhiked to Woodstock. She tackled many occupations: joining the circus, working as a truck stop waitress, working at U. Mass library, a flagger on road construction (her favorite) and many jobs in the antiques business.

After moving from Massachusetts to Vermont she met Chris and together they worked at a variety of antique shops and The Townshend Auction gallery before they eventually opened their own place, Twitchell House Antiques, where they worked, lived and kept each other clean and sober for past 15 years.

Susan loved creating metal sculpture, collected stray animals, saw art in everything, had an amazing knack for interior design and had a fearless love of the ocean.

Susan leaves behind her heartbroken family: her husband, Chris Robison and her stepdaughter Sarah (Robison) Sargent; sisters, Alison Sargent and Sarah (Sargent) Leonard, a daughter, Heather (Korzenowski) Clark, her beloved grandson, Harrison Korzenowski and granddaughter, Lexi Wapner, nieces; nephews and all the many friends she made along the way.

There will be a memorial service held for Susan at a future date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, elephants.com.

