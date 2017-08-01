Priscilla B. Duff, beloved wife of the late Daniel V. Duff, passed away Tuesday, July 25, at the age of 96 at her home at Peconic Landing in Greenport.

She is survived by: her nine children, Daniel, David, Michael, William, Priscilla Perkins, Paul, Carolyn Bunn, Elizabeth McCarthy and Stephen; her 27 grandchildren and her 28 great-grandchildren.

In addition to caring for and guiding her children, Priscilla was active in community and church service, including her work at St. Joseph Church in Garden City and Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre. She greatly loved and was loved greatly by her family and her many friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments