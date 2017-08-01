Former Longtime Greenport and East Marion resident Susan Elizabeth Long of Dexter, Maine, died July 8 in Bangor, Maine. She was 65.

The daughter of Edward Edwin Kart and Benedicta Gertrude Binkis Kart, she was born June 6, 1952, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School.

Susan was a woman of strong faith and her love of God shined through her. She was kindhearted, sweet and giving. She had a love for life and spent most of her years caring for and giving selflessly to all in need. Susan’s most recent endeavor for her compassions was volunteering to help change lives for Sarah’s House of Maine.

Susan worked as a legal secretary and owned S.E.L. Environmental Permits for 32 years. She was also employed by Costello Marine and retired in 1999.

Susan loved entertaining, cooking, canning, gardening and making arts and crafts, which were all created with Long Island sea glass and flowers from farms from her childhood on Long Island.

Susan was predeceased by her father Nov. 27, 1985, and her mother, Dec. 18, 2003. She is survived by her sons, Mark, of Mattituck, Michael, of Dexter, Maine, and Brian, of Norfolk, Va.; her grandson, Mark Jr., of Mattituck; her granddaughter, Kasey, of Oswego; and her sisters Margaret Dow of Dunnellon, Fla., Carol Standish of Monroeton, Pa., Patricia Cochran of Omaha, Neb., Nancy Capobianco of Peconic, Kathryn Kart of Southold and Barbara D’Ambrosio of Aquebogue. She was also predeceased by her brother and sister Carl Kart and Charlotte Van Brunt Oct. 6, 2006; her brother William Kart, Nov. 1, 2012; and her longtime companion, Paul Bake, April 13, 2016.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport, the Rev. Thomas LaMothe officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Sarah’s House of Maine, 346 Main Road, Holden, Maine 04429; sarahshouseofmaine.org; [email protected]

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments