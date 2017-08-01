Winifred B. Riches of Laurel died at her home Sunday, July 23, 2017. She was 104.

She was born in Northern Ireland on Feb. 19, 1913, to Anne (Fee) and Patrick McLaughlin. At the age of 17, she immigrated to Canada and seven years later to New York City.

She married Thomas J. Riches, a U.S. serviceman, after World War II and they lived in New York City for many years where she was a secretary for Columbia Carbon.

Many weekends were spent in Laurel before moving here permanently. She was a member of senior citizen clubs and the Columbiettes of the Marian Council.

Family members said his free time was spent golfing and playing bridge.

Predeceased by her husband, on Jan. 11, 1992 and also by a sister and seven brothers; she is survived by nieces, Marion McKeone and Una Cassidy both of Ireland; nephews, Thomas McLaughlin Jr. of Ireland and Jack Clark (Pat) of Mattituck; a cousin, Frank Fee and a friend, Carol Loschen of Laurel.

The family received visitors July 30 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Father Joseph Staudt and the Columbiettes conducted services. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated July 31 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Joseph Staudt. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

