Lorraine Monsell-Capuano

Lorraine “Lorrie” Monsell-Capuano died July 28.

She was born in Greenport and was the daughter of James and Jacqueline Monsell. She graduated from Greenport High School in 1972 and worked in a number of local restaurants for many years.

Ms. Monsell-Capuano is survived by her sons, Benjamin Doroski of Cutchouge and Joseph Capuano of Mattituck; her brother, Roger Monsell of Seattle Wash. and her sister, Carole Monsell of Greenport.

The family will hold private memorial services.

Memorial donations may be made to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Comments

comments