Eric Otha Mealy of Mattituck died suddenly July 25.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Calvary Baptist Church in Riverhead. Pastor Dave Cooke will officiate. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to CAST or American Red Cross would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

