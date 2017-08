A man accused of stealing money while he worked at Ink Spot Printing & Copy Center in Southold was arrested on a felony charge Wednesday, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Anthony Losquadro, 25, of Southold was recently fired after his employer found he stole money between August 2015 and March 2017, the report states.

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and released on bail, police said.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

