Cops: Drivers injured following two-car crash in Peconic

A sedan landed on its side after a collision on Main Road in Peconic Thursday afternoon.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the accident were treated for minor injuries and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital, according to Southold Town police. One car was headed east on Main Road when it collided into another vehicle that was attempting to turn from the westbound lane onto Indian Neck Lane shortly after noon, police said.

The car that was struck while trying to make the turn flipped onto its side. Neither car had any passengers.

Eastbound traffic was diverted at Cox Lane while the scene was cleared. The road was re-opened shortly after the accident.

The Southold Fire Department responded to the scene.

