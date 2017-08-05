Southold Blotter: Driver caught texting arrested on drug charge

An unlicensed Middle Island woman who was caught texting with both hands while driving in Cutchogue last Wednesday was also arrested on a drug charge, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Angela Randazzo, 27, was driving on Route 25 around 7 a.m. when she was observed failing to maintain her lane, police said. An officer also observed her holding a cellphone with both hands while her forearms were against the steering wheel, the report states. After police pulled Ms. Randazzo over, they also found she was in possession of marijuana, officials said.

Ms. Randazzo was charged with driving with a suspended license, texting while driving and criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

• Angel Torres, 54, of Bellport was arrested on Route 48 in Southold around 9 p.m. last Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Robert Toman, 21, of Southold was arrested on Route 48 in Mattituck around 1 a.m. Friday and charged with DWI, police said.

• Jose Gomez-Lopez of Riverhead was arrested on Route 25 in Peconic around 8 p.m. Sunday and charged with DWI, driving with a suspended license, failing to have an ignition interlock device installed in his car due to prior DWI arrests, false impersonation and traffic violations, police said.

• A Greenport woman reported that her dog was killed by her neighbor’s dog last Thursday, police said.

Police found a small dead dog on Front Street around 5 p.m. and interviewed neighbor Lisa Citera, the report states.

Police determined that Ms. Citera’s dog had entered her neighbor’s yard, attacked and killed the small dog and dragged it to the roadway, officials said.

Police told the victim how to pursue civil charges against Ms. Citera and how to file for a “dangerous dog” hearing since there have been other incidents involving violence by Ms. Citera’s dog, the report states.

Ms. Citera was issued a field appearance ticket for allowing her dog to run at large, police said.

• A Greenport grandfather reportedly left his 3-year-old grandchild in his parked vehicle while he did laundry last Monday, officials said.

Police responded to Adams Street in Greenport around 1:30 p.m. after receiving the report and found the man leaving the scene, officials said. Police pulled him over for failing to use a turn signal and interviewed him about the reported incident, officials said.

The man told police he “disputed he did anything wrong by leaving the child in the car unattended,” the report states.

The officer warned him he would be arrested if he leaves the child in the car and issued him a traffic ticket, police said.

