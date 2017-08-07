‘Gone’ sheds light on disappearance of Cutchogue’s Louise Pietrewicz

This Fall, The Suffolk Times will publish a multi-platform investigation on the disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz, a Cutchogue woman who was last seen in October 1966.

The online video presentation of “Gone” and a subsequent newspaper story, will mark the first time the 51-year-old missing persons case has been covered in the media. Production began on the project last month and is expected to be completed in October.

An official release date and more information about the project will be announced in the coming weeks.

Suffolk Times readers interested in sharing information about the case should contact executive editor Steve Wick at 631-354-8048. If you’d like to learn more about the documentary, call content director Grant Parpan at 631-354-8046.

