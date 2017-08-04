Cutchogue fugitive arrested returning to U.S. seven years later

A child pornography fugitive who had been living in Cutchogue in 2010 before he fled the country was arrested after crossing the U.S. border into Texas last month, Suffolk County police said Friday.

Suffolk County’s computer crimes unit issued a warrant for Roberto Cardoza in 2010, but he fled before an arrest could be made, police said. He had been wanted on a 22-count indictment for possession of child pornography.

“There is very little in this world that is more disturbing than violence against a child and there is nothing that will stop the members of this department in bringing a criminal like this to justice,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini in a statement. “This case is another great example of the solid collaboration and dedicated detective work between our department and our law enforcement partners.”

Mr. Cardoza was finally charged in Laredo, Texas, last month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after he crossed the Rio Grande, police said. He was extradited to Suffolk County on Thursday.

Officials did not say where Mr. Cardoza had been living since 2010.

Comments

comments