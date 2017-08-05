Catherine Ott Earley

Catherine “Kay” Ott Earley of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Mattituck and Southold died Aug. 3 at the age of 94.

She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Peter C. Earley on Jan. 18, 2004, and is survived by her four children, Kathy and husband, Bill Mecca, of Vero Beach, Peter and Jody Earley of Windham, N.Y. and Vero Beach, Jeanne Earley of Vero Beach and Marianne Earley and Matt Newman of Reston, Va.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Monsignor Joe Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

